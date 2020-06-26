Inside Look: The meteoric rise of point-of-sale lending in the U.S.

Share Almost a century ago, when the U.S. economy began to show signs of recovery after the initial shockwaves of the Great Depression, General Electric launched a point-of-sale lending product to provide cash-strapped customers with installment loans so the manufacturer could sell its product. “Since we spun out of GE Capital five years ago, we’ve …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.