Installment payment platform Splitit partners with Stripe to attract merchant clients

The race to reach consumers at checkout continues to intensify. Installment payment platform Splitit recently integrated with the payments infrastructure giant Stripe to draw new clients and speed up its onboarding process. “Before, we were partnering with multiple different payment gateways in multiple different instances, which made it complex, slow and cumbersome for our merchants,” …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.