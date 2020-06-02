INV Fintech unveils slate of 10 startups for newest accelerator cohort

Share

INV Fintech, Bank Innovation’s sister accelerator, announced its ninth class today of 10 startups from around the world.

The startups were selected after a rigorous review process by INV Fintech and its partners, which include Fiserv, BMO Harris Bank, TIAA, City National Bank and State Employees’ Credit Union, among others. The accelerator’s ecosystem comprises dozens of mentors, technology partners and venture capitalists.

Companies in Class 9 include:

Agora Services

Agora Services enables financial institutions to build new banking products on top of legacy core systems using Agora’s challenger bank middleware platform. The startup’s bundled products include three tiers of white-labeled bank accounts that can be utilized and managed by banking customers in real-time.

ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter provides a point-of-sale financing platform that connects merchants and lenders with consumers to offer personalized financing options from multiple lenders at checkout. ChargeAfter’s data-driven decisioning engine and global network of lenders deliver relevant financing offers to consumers based on credit type.

Covr Security

Covr Security offers multifactor authentication products to a wide range of industries, including bank and payments networks, card companies, electronic ID providers and mobile carriers. The user-intuitive solution is built on a patent-pending architecture originating from Nordic bank security.

Divido

Divido is a global white-label platform for retail finance and point-of-sale financing. The end-to-end platform is licensed by more than 1,000 retailers, lenders and intermediaries including BMW, BNP and MasterCard.

gravityAI

gravityAI connects data scientists selling algorithms and models to enterprise financial companies through a secure two-sided marketplace. The platform is designed to drastically accelerate a company’s ability to use data science while future proofing their business.

InterGen Data, Inc.

InterGen Data facilitates new ways of calculating risk at financial institutions. As a provider of health and wealth life event data, analytics, expenses and predictive modeling, the company helps to identify when employees or clients are likely to have an important life event occur, what it could be, and measure the potential financial impact.

PayRecs

PayRecs has developed a B2B treasury platform that gives bank customers the ability to directly send or receive international payments and to open foreign bank accounts.

Quatromoney

Quatromoney helps consumers manage their college finances with a finance planning platform focused on cost transparency and a cash management dashboard that allows students and families to centralize and optimize college expenses.

SwipeSum

SwipeSum enables companies to find the best solution provider and financial terms for accepting credit card payments. The company is optimizing payments for banks, acting as an extension of the FI’s product and financial teams using the company’s software and payments experts.

Troc Circle

Troc Circle is a “netting” platform that gives businesses more control over their cash flow by offsetting receivables with payables. The secure chain netting solutions increase the speed of payments while canceling unnecessary fees associated with moving money.

INV Fintech is a virtual accelerator that cultivates startups from around the world. Each startup is mentored by INV Fintech and its 20 partners for a five-month period. For more information on INV, click here.