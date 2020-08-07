JPMorgan Chase’s Sairam Rangachari to speak at Bank Innovation Build

Share

Sairam Rangachari, global head of digital channels and open banking for wholesale payments at JPMorgan Chase, will speak at Bank Innovation Build, which will be presented in a fully digital format Sept. 9-10. He will give a presentation on open banking and best practices in innovation risk management.

Rangachari has been with JPMorgan Chase for almost three years. His work helps the bank connect corporate and institutional clients through digital channels and open banking strategies. Rangachari’s experience includes time with startups and banks, including a previous role as the head of digital engineering and card partnerships at Capital One.

Rangachari previously told Bank Innovation that JPMorgan Chase is working to diversify its open banking and digital payments offerings. “Our business customers want to have a process where they manage by exceptions, as opposed to keeping track and managing every step of the way,” he said. “They’re trying to create agility for their business needs as their own customer experiences are changing.”

