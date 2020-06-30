KeyBank, Associated Bank, Brex join BI Build speaker faculty

Share

Top executives from KeyBank, Associated Bank and Brex are slated to speak at the Bank Innovation Build digital event on Sept. 9-10.

Taking the virtual stage will be Stephen Schroth, head of digital consumer banking and global experience design at KeyBank; Michael Meinolf, Associated Bank’s chief information officer; and Michael Tannenbaum, chief financial officer at Brex. They will discuss changes in banking innovation operations and focus in the age of COVID-19 on Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. EST.

Each industry leader brings a unique perspective backed by industry experience. Schroth has spent more than three years at KeyBank. Prior to that, he spent almost four years at TD Bank as the vice president of strategy and digital customer experience, where he led strategy for TD’s North American online and mobile channels, and spent an additional three years as the head of digital channels at the Royal Bank of Canada. Meinolf has been with Associated Bank for more than five years. Before joining the bank, he spent more than three years as a vice president of technology administration at The Clearing House. Tannenbaum was the first employee at Brex and has been with the startup for three years. He previously spent more than three years at SoFi, most recently as the chief revenue officer.

As consumers have shifted toward digital channels during the coronavirus pandemic, banks have reacted accordingly to accommodate this shift in behavior. Banks have accelerated the development of certain projects while putting others on hold as the pandemic continues to alter everyday life and rattle global markets.

Bank Innovation Build, now in its second year, is designed for innovation teams in financial services and executives overseeing financial technologies and product experiences. As a virtual experience, Bank Innovation Build will be powered by an online event technology that will provide attendees with networking opportunities and AI-based matchmaking for one-on-one meetings with other industry leaders. Additionally, attendees can explore the virtual exhibitor hall and demo sponsor technologies. All sessions will be recorded and attendees can access conference content throughout the year.

Bank Innovation Build speakers include executives from Royal Bank of Canada, Ally, HSBC, City National Bank and more. Sessions highlight open banking and best practices in risk management, executing new investments, as well as a fireside chat featuring Citibank Chief Innovation Officer Vanessa Colella.