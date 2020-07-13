Mobiquity ranks bank app pain points  

Share Fees and card management are the biggest pain points consumers have with banks’ mobile apps, according to a COVID-19 Friction Report just out from digital consultancy Mobiquity. Banking app reviews that mention “fees” and “lost card/freeze card” averaged 2.5 out of 5 stars, the report said. Although the report said many consumers like having …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.