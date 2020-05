N26 adds $100M to Series D 

N26’s Series D funding round refuses to end. The Berlin-based digital banking startup announced a $100 million extension of its Series D today, adding to an initial $300 million Series D in January 2019, and a $170 million extension in July. N26 has raised almost $800 million since its 2013 founding and has a valuation of …Read More

