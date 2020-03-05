Search

PayPal said to find novel data prospects within Honey acquisition

JJ Hornblass

Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

PayPal has apparently unearthed a new revenue opportunity within its acquisition of Honey, a Morgan Stanley document shows. According to the Morgan Stanley research note today, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said at an event hosted by the investment bank that Honey has data revenue opportunities that were apparently not on PayPal’s radar when it acquired …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Bank Innovation Ignite 2020

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020