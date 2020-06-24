PenFed, Genesis join Ally in home improvement finance race

Share Porch.com, an online platform that connects homeowners with contractors, launched Porch Financing Solutions on Monday, following the lead of Ally Financial, which debuted a similar home improvement financing product earlier this month. Porch.com has partnered with FinMkt, a point-of-sale technology provider, for the solution. Porch is reaching consumers by partnering with financial institutions. Unlike …Read More

