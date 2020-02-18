RBC fuses payments and messaging for business clients 

Royal Bank of Canada is using digital money transfer service Interac to help corporate clients follow up with their customers on outstanding debts. The bank announced the feature, “Interac e-Transfer: Bulk Request Money,” last week to help clients collect payments faster. Through Interac, a bank-operated digital payments service used by Canadian consumers, RBC business clients …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.