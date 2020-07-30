RBC’s Rami Thabet, VP of digital product, to speak at Bank Innovation Build

Share

Rami Thabet, vice president of digital product at Royal Bank of Canada, will speak at Bank Innovation Build, which will be presented in a fully digital format Sept. 9-10. He will take part in a panel titled “Executing new investments and quantifying innovation ROI.”

“I’m looking forward Build,” Thabet said. “It’s always a pleasure coming together to share and learn about the exciting innovation and digital leadership in our industry.”

Thabet has worked at Toronto-based RBC, which has CA$1.52 trillion in assets ($1.09 trillion), for more than seven years. His past roles include vice president of mobile and senior product owner of mobile. Thabet’s leadership has helped the bank launch investing and student editions of the app. The bank’s digital assistant NOMI, meanwhile, offers insights, budgeting and automated savings. In March, the bank rolled out the ability to ask NOMI questions.

“We are in what we call ‘deep personalization’ and really rotating the experience fundamentally around the customers’ needs,” Thabet previously told Bank Innovation. “We don’t do personalization for personalization’s sake. We’ve seen examples where a line of text or label is changed and somebody calls it ‘personalization.’ Our aspirations were a lot higher.”

