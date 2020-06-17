Remitr debuts SMB accounts to speed global payments

Share Canada-facing business payments platform Remitr has launched Global Business Accounts (GBA) to help small Canadian businesses make cross border transactions. GBA, free to Remitr customers, can hold transactions in U.S. dollars, British pounds sterling and euros, and transfer money to more than 150 countries, said Kanchan Kumar, chief executive at Remitr. “With the GBA, …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.