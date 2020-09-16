Scotiabank’s Rose to speak at Banking Automation Summit 

Share

Bank Innovation is pleased to announce that Shawn Rose, executive vice president and chief digital officer at Scotiabank, will speak at the Banking Automation Summit, a virtual conference on Nov. 9-10 designed to provide industry professionals with insights and best practices to automate bank functions.

Rose has been with the Toronto-based bank for four years and leads a team that coordinates digital functions across the bank to drive innovation, whether that’s revamping the mobile app or pushing the limit on user experiences. He brings more than 20 years of experience in digital transformation and product management, having served as chief product officer at price comparison platform Moneysupermarket Group and chief technology officer at publisher Pearson PLC.

Rose is slated to give a presentation on enhancing the customer journey through smart automation, delving into high–leverage opportunities for CX improvements and aligning front-end delivery to back-end processing.

The BAS agenda highlights crucial industry topics, such as best practices for project implementation, automation successes and failures, and new developments in robotic process automation. BAS speakers come from Truist, PNC Bank, Discover and BNY Mellon, among others.