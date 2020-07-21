Royal Bank of Canada, First National Bank of Omaha join BI Build speaker faculty

Share

Top executives from Royal Bank of Canada and First National Bank of Omaha are slated to speak at the Bank Innovation Build digital event on Sept. 9-10.

Taking the virtual stage will be Rami Thabet, vice president of digital product at RBC, and Marc Butterfield, senior vice president of innovation and disruption at FNBO. They will discuss executing new investments and quantifying innovation ROI on Sept. 9, at noon ET.

Each industry leader brings a unique perspective backed by industry experience. Thabet has worked at RBC for more than seven years to help the bank launch investing and student editions of its app, and his work has helped the bank develop an AI-powered digital assistant called NOMI. Butterfield, meanwhile, has spent almost 19 years at FNBO. He leads the bank’s innovation lab and has worked on payments, lifecycle management, market research and development.

As banks continue to roll out new products and features, innovation teams are working to ensure the technology is resonating with consumers. The session examines innovating simply for innovation’s sake and how to avoid common pitfalls.

Bank Innovation Build, now in its second year, is designed for innovation teams in financial services and executives overseeing financial technologies and product experiences. As a virtual experience, Bank Innovation Build will be powered by an online event technology that will provide attendees with networking opportunities and AI-based matchmaking for one-on-one meetings with other industry leaders. Additionally, attendees can explore the virtual exhibitor hall and demo sponsor technologies. All sessions will be recorded and attendees can access conference content throughout the year.

Bank Innovation Build speakers include executives from Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, Ally, HSBC, KeyBank and more. Sessions highlight open banking and best practices in risk management, case studies on getting digital transformation back on track, as well as a fireside chat featuring Citibank Chief Innovation Officer Vanessa Colella.