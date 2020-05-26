Shopify’s push into finance: Opportunity or threat to banks?

Share E-commerce platform Shopify has debuted a business checking account and payment installment option for customers, and financial institutions should take note of the opportunity — or threat —industry analysts say. The Canadian company, which has a market cap of $82.5 billion — almost double the size of PNC Bank — is a platform used …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.