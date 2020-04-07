SoFi to buy Galileo for $1.2B to broaden reach 

In a year of major fintech acquisitions, SoFi today announced a $1.2 billion deal to acquire Galileo, a financial services API and payments platform that powers big-name fintechs like Chime and Robinhood. SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said the company hoped to “drive even greater financial technology innovation” after the transaction closes. SoFi said it aims …Read More

