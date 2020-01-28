SoFi taps Mastercard network for new payment products and rewards

Financial startup SoFi has changed its payment partner from Visa to Mastercard, allowing SoFi to ramp up its rewards program, offering complimentary cellphone insurance, cash-back rewards and discounted airport concierge services for customers. “It is imperative that our partners are leaders in technological innovation, security and enhanced benefits, and Mastercard is an industry leader across …Read More

