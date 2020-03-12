Splitit partners with Visa for installment payments    

Splitit, a payments company that divides purchases into installments on customers’ existing cards, announced a partnership with Visa last week. With the partnership, Splitit can remind Visa cardholders through their card statements that their Splitit payments are part of an installment plan. “[The partnership] provides a better customer experience to the cardholders and the merchants,” …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.