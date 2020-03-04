Student loan advice platform Payitoff wins 2020 Ignite DEMOvation

Payitoff, a white-label platform that provides automated guidance on student loan repayment, won the 2020 Bank Innovation Ignite DEMOvation contest. With the win, Payitoff has been awarded an advertising package on Bank Innovation worth $10,000. Rodrigo Suarez, principal of INV Fintech, moderated the startup pitch competition.

“We liked that the company was addressing a real, identified pain point and building a solution to attack that head-on,” said Eric Byunn, partner at Centana Growth Partners and one of the two DEMOvation judges. Deborah Barta, another judge who is senior vice president of innovation and startup engagement at Mastercard, added it will be interesting to see how Payitoff scales its products to a wider audience.

Banks can use Payitoff’s API-based tool to analyze customers’ student debt and make sure they are on the best repayment plan, saving customers money and helping banks develop deeper relationships with their customers. The audience picked the top three startups and the judges picked the final winner. Payitoff competed against the following seven startups at Ignite:

Alkymi

Alkymi combs through bank employees’ email inboxes and uses AI-based technology to analyze data extracted from attached documents. Its technology, Data Inbox, helps banks gather data from PDFs, images and XML, eliminating the need for employees to do so manually.

Boss Insights

Boss Insights works with financial institutions to speed up the commercial lending process. Its technology allows borrowers to connect their accounting, human resources and customer relationship management software when applying for a bank loan. Boss Insights also helps banks offer recommendations on insurance, cash management and foreign exchange needs.

Digs

Digs helps mortgage lenders and banks develop relationships with potential clients by helping them save for a down payment on a house. Consumers can set up automatic withdrawals from their checking account to put toward a down payment, while lenders see their clients’ desired purchase dates and budgets. Digs also allows current homeowners to track their property’s value.

FinChatBot

FinChatBot helps banks develop AI-powered chatbots that can interact with customers and perform basic customer service functions. For example, bank customers can interact with a chatbot to see the amount in their checking account. FinChatBot also allows consumers to purchase travel insurance through airport signs with a QR code that takes consumers to a bank chatbot, which then walks them through the purchase process.

Fraud.net

Fraud.net provides an email add-on that monitors inboxes for potentially fraudulent messages. The AI-based tool scans the header of emails, the sender’s email address and the email content to determine if an email might be fraudulent. Fraud.net lets companies know if an email comes from a known sender or might be a phishing attempt.

Gravity AI

Gravity AI is a vendor marketplace that helps institutions browse and research various AI vendor solutions. Banks can test different solutions and switch them out as they see fit. Its platform breaks down vendor solutions by the problems they solve and different versions of the technology. Institutions can download and test the products directly in the Gravity AI platform.

Sedicii

Sedicii helps banks jointly assess the security risk of a customer before sharing a payment. Its solution, called Prexa, allows banks to jointly fill out a customer assessment that instantly tells banks if the customer poses a security risk. The technology helps banks with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer compliance.

