Thursday: Join ‘The future of relationship banking’ Zoom meeting with TD (subscribers only)

Bank Innovation will host a virtual fireside chat titled “The future of relationship banking” on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. EST with Imran Khan, head of global digital experience at TD. The conversation, which will focus on TD’s digital tools to personalize customer experiences, will be available to Bank Innovation premium subscribers.

Khan has worked at TD for more than 10 years, including roles as the associate vice president of digital channels and vice president of digital customer experience before his current position. Before joining TD in 2010, Khan served as a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting. Khan brings experience working with TD’s mobile solutions, including the digital assistant TD Clari and the budgeting tool TD MySpend, to provide insights on the future of personalization and relationship banking.

The 30-minute fireside will allow for an audience Q&A. Event details will be emailed to subscribers 24 hours beforehand. Subscribe to Bank Innovation here.