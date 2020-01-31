US consumers reluctant to embrace contactless payments

While U.S. merchants and consumers believe in quick transactions at the point of sale, a Hanover Research survey commissioned by payments tech companies Ingenico and FreedomPay this month suggests consumers have lingering questions about the security of contactless payments. The study queried 350 merchants and 1,350 consumers in the U.S. on their perceptions regarding payment …Read More

