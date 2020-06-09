Vanessa Colella, Citi’s chief innovation officer, to headline BI Build fireside 

Share

Vanessa Colella, Citibank’s chief innovation officer and head of Citi Ventures, will sit down for a fireside chat at Bank Innovation Build, which takes place from Sep. 9-10 in a digital format.

“Now, more than ever, companies of all sizes need to make space for innovation and empower employees to ask questions, experiment and challenge the norm,” Colella said. “I am excited to join Bank Innovation Build to discuss how to foster a culture of innovation and stay on top of the trends shaping the financial industry.”

Colella has spent more than 10 years at Citi, where her work focuses on driving technological innovation for consumers, businesses and communities. She has led D10X, Citi’s internal innovation pipeline, as well as North American marketing for the bank. Colella conceived and launched Citi Bike, which helped the bank win Advertising Age’s 2013 Creativity Award, and Global Corporate Venturing named her to its “Powerlist” in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Before joining Citi in 2010, Colella was an entrepreneur-in-residence at U.S. Venture Partners and the senior vice president of insights at Yahoo.

Bank Innovation Build speakers come from TD, Wells Fargo, KeyBank, Brex, Ally, BlueVine and more.

New York-based Citi, which has $1.95 trillion in assets, has already had a busy year with its innovation efforts. Citi Innovation Labs told Bank Innovation in April it was rolling out virtual tours for clients. In May, D10X spun out the investor voting platform Proxymity. Last week, the bank announced it would work with 11 other organizations to run a startup competition designed to spur COVID-19 recovery.

Bank Innovation Build, which will take place Sep. 9-10 as a virtual experience, is a must-attend industry event for professionals overseeing financial technologies, product experiences and services. Other agenda items include changes in banking innovation operations and focus in the age of COVID-19, executing new investments and quantifying innovation ROI, and case studies on getting digital transformation back on track.