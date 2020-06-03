Varo, with $241M Series D, plans to become a bank this summer 

Share Varo Money is in the “last leg of the race” in getting a banking charter, according to founder and CEO Colin Walsh. The mobile banking startup announced a $241 million Series D today and expects to have a bank charter sometime this summer. “We have the FDIC approval, and we’re going through the final …Read More

