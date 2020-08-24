Watch: SwipeSum demos its payment cost savings platform

Share SwipeSum’s platform helps business owners find the best possible rates for their payment processing needs. According to the four-year-old startup, it has saved business owners more than $2.3 million in total, and its average savings per business owner is $7,848. SwipeSum, based out of St. Louis, curates the best prices from big name providers …Read More

