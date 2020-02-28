Weekly Wrap: Banks and aggregators debate ‘screen scraping’

Welcome to the latest episode of our Weekly Wrap series, for the week ending Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. In this episode, editors discuss the following news developments:
- Gulf Capital Bank raised $93 million to expand;
- Business and financial software company Intuit plans to buy personal finance platform Credit Karma for $7.1 billion; and
- Bankers and data aggregators’ views on data-sharing approaches.
Listen to the Weekly Wrap podcast:
The Weekly Wrap is also available as a video:
Listen to the Weekly Wrap on iTunes, Spotify and Transistor.