Search

Weekly Wrap: Banner week for fintech acquisitions

Welcome to the latest episode of our Weekly Wrap series, for the week ending Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. In this episode, editors discuss the following news developments:

  • Implications from LendingClub’s acquisition of Radius Bank;
  • How Ally’s acquisition of the non-prime lender CardWorks boosts the bank’s long-term plans; and
  • The launch of digital banking startup Level and its customer acquisition strategy.

Listen to the Weekly Wrap podcast:

The Weekly Wrap is also available as a video:

Share
Loading More

Related Posts

 

Bank Innovation Ignite 2020

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020