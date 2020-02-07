Weekly Wrap: Challengers court immigrants, as Kasisto evolves ‘banking brain’

Welcome to the latest episode of our Weekly Wrap series, for the week ending Friday, Feb. 7, 2019. In this episode, editors discuss the following news developments:
- Conversational AI company Kasisto’s closure of a $22M Series B extension funding round and its implications for the banking ecosystem;
- How FIS-owned Worldpay is working with U.K. fintech Liberis to offer U.S. small businesses working capital solutions;
- HSBC’s efforts to create data-driven customer experiences; and
- How startups Majority and Remitly are rolling out banking platforms for new arrivals to the U.S.
