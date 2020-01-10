Search

Weekly Wrap: CIT targets homeowners associations, as Qapital connects emotions with money

Welcome to the latest episode of our Weekly Wrap video series, for the week ending Friday, January 10, 2019. In this episode, editors discuss the following news developments:

  • Citi Ventures’ approach to product development through its internal innovation program D10X;
  • CIT Bank’s bet on homeowners associations as a result of its acquisition of Mutual of Omaha; and
  • How financial platform Qapital connects emotions with banking, investing and money management.
