Weekly Wrap: Credit card customer satisfaction falls, and tech jobs move inland

Share Customer satisfaction with credit card issuers has dropped since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to card terms and a lack of communication, according to a report from J.D. Power. Tech jobs, meanwhile, are popping up outside of traditional hotspots like Silicon Valley and New York. A report from Mendix indicated counties in …Read More

