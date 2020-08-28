Weekly Wrap: Credit card customer satisfaction falls, and tech jobs move inland

Share Customer satisfaction with credit card issuers has dropped since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to card terms and a lack of communication, according to a report from J.D. Power. Tech jobs, meanwhile, are popping up outside of traditional hotspots like Silicon Valley and New York. A report from Mendix indicated counties in …Read More
Start Your Free Week Trial Today!
Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*
*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.
Already subscribed? Log in below.