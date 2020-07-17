 Weekly Wrap: Credit unions choose core startup and POS lending stays hot | Bank Innovation | Bank Innovation
Weekly Wrap: Credit unions choose core startup and POS lending stays hot

Credit unions are rejecting some of the big core providers and instead choosing startups to overhaul their technology. Royal Oak, Mich.-based banking software company Bankjoy has grown its customer base by 50% since the start of the pandemic. Point-of-sale lending, meanwhile, is continuing its rapid growth trajectory. Afterpay announced it is launching in-store capabilities

