Search

Weekly Wrap: Digit expands automation, Brex grows product suite

Welcome to the latest episode of our Weekly Wrap video series, for the week ending Friday, January 24, 2019. In this episode, editors discuss the following news developments:

Listen to the Weekly Wrap podcast here:

The Weekly Wrap is also available as a video here:

Share
Loading More

Related Posts

 

Bank Innovation Ignite

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020