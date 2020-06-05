Search

Weekly Wrap: Fintechs during civil unrest, and Varo’s big Series D

Image via Pexels

Share Protests launched around the country this week in response to systemic racism and police brutality. Many fintechs rallied for social justice on Twitter, but their offline actions were a mixed bag. Varo Money, meanwhile, raised a $241 million Series D and inched closer to becoming a bank, which it hopes to accomplish by the …Read More

