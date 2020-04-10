Weekly Wrap: SBA loans, SoFi and Galileo take center stage

One week after the Small Business Administration launched its Paycheck Protection Program, banks and fintechs alike are still navigating best practices to get funding into the hands of small business clients. As COVID-19 continues to rattle the economy, startups are launching new products and features to engage customers. The week’s news wasn’t confined to coronavirus-related …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.