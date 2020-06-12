Weekly Wrap: Truist’s co-development focus and MUFG’s new partnership

Share Point-of-sale (POS) lending continues to make headlines. ChargeAfter, a POS lending startup, announced this week it is looking to expand its partnership with the Japanese banking giant MUFG. Truist, meanwhile, sat down with Bank Innovation to discuss its co-development sessions with clients, which the bank uses to make improvements to its digital channels. Bank …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.