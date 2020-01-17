Weekly Wrap: Visa acquires Plaid and retailers embrace fintech

Welcome to the latest episode of our Weekly Wrap video series, for the week ending Friday, January 17, 2019. In this episode, editors discuss the following news developments:
- The overlap of retail with financial services, and reflections on the National Retail Federation annual conference in New York;
- Visa’s acquisition of Plaid and what it means for the financial services ecosystem; and
- PayPal’s point-of-sale loan offering and how it plans to differentiate from competitors.
View the Weekly Wrap podcast here:
The Weekly Wrap is also available as a video here: