Weekly Wrap: Wells Fargo fights B2B fraud and Green Dot has a busy week

Share Green Dot’s banking-as-a-service business made headlines this week, including expanded products for both Walmart and Remitly customers. The company, which has long made money from prepaid reloadable cards, is finding new ways to connect with consumers through its platform business. Wells Fargo, meanwhile, is developing educational resources for business clients experiencing a wave of …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.