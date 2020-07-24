 Wells Fargo tees up international payments gateway   | Bank Innovation | Bank Innovation
Wells Fargo tees up international payments gateway  

Bianca Chan

Photographer: Craig Warga/Bloomberg

The rise in e-commerce has pushed Wells Fargo to begin development on a gateway product for business clients that will support international transactions online, Colleen Taylor, head of merchants services at the bank, told Bank Innovation. "We're finding that in an e-commerce environment, you can sell around the globe and you need a capability …Read More

