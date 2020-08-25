Wells Fargo’s Ben Soccorsy to speak at BI Build

Share

Ben Soccorsy, senior vice president and head of digital payments for Wells Fargo virtual channels, will speak at Bank Innovation Build, which will be presented in a fully digital format Sept. 9-10. He will speak on a panel that will take place on Sep. 10 at 3:15 p.m. EST, “Digitizing manual processes: How COVID-19 has changed financial services.”

Soccorsy has been with Wells Fargo for more than 15 years, where he managed consumer lending products before moving to digital. His work has helped the bank further its digital product management strategy, and he manages the bank’s approach to secure data exchange. Soccorsy also leads Control Tower, Wells Fargo’s tool that allows customers to manage their digital relationships with the bank and third parties.

Soccorsy previously told Bank Innovation that Wells Fargo has inked 15 secure data exchange agreements for its API program. “Late last year we signed an agreement with Plaid and are working through the implementation of that agreement, which will bring more of those connections that customers will see in Control Tower,” he said. “As agreements are implemented, customers are able to see more and more of the places where they have connected their data, and that provides more value.”

