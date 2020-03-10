Wirecard taps freelance platform Xolo to expand to new geographies

European payments giant Wirecard, which has a market capitalization of more than $15 billion, is making a bet on freelance personal finance platform Xolo to increase uptake for its banking services. Xolo is a subscription-based freelance accounting and banking platform that allows freelancers to manage cash flow and legal needs. The Estonia-based company did not …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.