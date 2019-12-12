With $200m debt capital raise, Brex seeks to grow e-commerce client base

On the heels of a $200 million debt capital raise confirmed this week, corporate card and financial product startup Brex plans to ramp up its product offerings for e-commerce entrepreneurs.

The company currently offers credit cards for e-commerce companies, a product that was first launched in February. Chief Financial Officer Michael Tannenbaum told Bank Innovation that the company plans to use the new funding to support credit offerings for this client group.

“Equity is to fund new growth for new products, but as we have more mature products and an asset-intensive business, you can use debt to help increase your scale,” he explained. The debt facility will be solely focused on funding credit offerings.

Brex’s most recent credit line was provided by Credit Suisse. Brex, which is reportedly valued at $2.6 billion and has raised $315 million in equity funding since the company was founded in 2017, also secured a $100 million debt capital raise from Barclays in April.

The company has been on a path to expand its product ecosystem over the past year. In October, it rolled out a cash account called Brex Cash, and in June, the company introduced a card for biotech and life sciences firms.

With the expansion of e-commerce credit offerings, Brex is aiming for a market of e-commerce entrepreneurs looking for digital lending solutions beyond those offered by incumbent banks, a space in which firms like Kabbage, BlueVine and SellersFunding are playing.

Brex offers ecommerce companies credit cards with 60-day repayment terms and no interest. Brex generates revenue from interchange fees. According to the company, applying for an e-commerce card takes as little as five minutes. Brex counts companies like UNTUCKit, The Black Tux and Perfect Keto as e-commerce clients.

“Brex is perfect for online brands because it offers financial flexibility and high-quality software,” Aaron Hoey, CEO of Amour Vert and a Brex e-commerce customer, said in a statement.

