With CardWorks, Ally gains tools to broaden customer reach

On Tuesday, Ally Financial announced plans to acquire CardWorks, a non-prime card and consumer finance lender, for $2.65 billion, a price that raised eyebrows among some analysts. The deal is subject to approval from regulators.

Despite the steep price, industry observers say the move allows Ally to build a card and merchant services business, while gaining tools to offer more products to customers across the credit spectrum.

“The acquisition meets all of our strategic priorities,” said Ally CEO Jeffrey Brown, in a call with investors this week. “CardWorks is an established and scalable credit card provider with full-spectrum, unsecured servicing capabilities, a robust merchant services offering and complementary recreational lending products.”

According to Brown, the transaction provides Ally with an “immediate and compelling opportunity” to build scale through a card business and other unsecured lending.

From Ally’s perspective, the CardWorks solution is fully customizable and well suited to point-of-sale lenders that need scalable servicing operations. Another advantage of the CardWorks platform is that it acts as an acquiring bank for merchants and operates on all of the major payment networks. Combined with Ally’s other lending products, the bank believes it can help grow payment options for consumers.

The bank sees CardWorks’ focus on non-prime consumers as an opportunity to serve a broad range of customers.

“Obviously, Ally has 100 years of experience predominantly in the prime segment that we bring that capability to the table — that will be something that we explore as we move forward,” said Jennifer LaClair, chief financial officer at Ally. “Looking at the non-prime segment — where [CardWorks] is operating — there’s tremendous opportunity for growth there.”

Industry observers who spoke to Bank Innovation noted that the CardWorks acquisition will allow Ally to expand its product suite.

“I think more than anything that this acquisition allows them to instantly have a card business, and there’s a merchant services side of it as well,” said David Shipper, senior analyst at Aite Group.

Meanwhile, Jared Kaplan, CEO of OppLoans, a technology provider which works with institutions to underwrite non-prime borrowers, said it’s of tremendous value for an institution like Ally to gain the infrastructure to reach a wider group of customers, including those who are credit challenged.

“The problem is that the traditional guys haven’t figured out how you can underwrite [non-prime borrowers],” he said. “With this deal, you’ve got a company that understands there’s a massive opportunity.”

Jay Wilson, who leads the financial technology team at Mercer Capital, a business valuation and financial advisory firm, acknowledged that while the market appears to be questioning Ally’s expansion into non-prime consumer lending, enhancing reach is likely a major motivation for the move.

“The strategic rationale behind this acquisition for Ally would appear to be to grow its customer base, add a broader loan offering, and enhance net interest margin,” he said.

