Zelle users have sent $133B so far this year

Share Early Warning Services, the network operator behind Zelle, announced today that users have sent $133 billion on 519 million transactions through the peer-to-peer payments network during the first half of 2020. By comparison, Zelle processed $187 billion on 743 million transactions in all of 2019. “Zelle has become an everyday essential for consumers who …Read More

