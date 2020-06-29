Alerus, Fiserv launch financial wellness tool

Share Alerus Financial, a Grand Forks, N.D.-based institution with more than $2.3 billion in assets, is providing customers with comprehensive financial wellness scores through a partnership with Fiserv. “If a client is going to be able to manage their financial well-being, they need to see their entire picture,” said Jon Hendry, chief information officer at …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.