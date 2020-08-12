Anthony Glover of HSBC to present at BI Build

Share

Anthony Glover, HSBC’s executive vice president and U.S. head of retail banking, will speak at Bank Innovation Build, which will be presented in a fully digital format Sept. 9-10.

Glover will give a presentation on iterating and experimenting at maximum efficiency. He will dive into how to build and maintain an innovation pipeline, best practices for developing processes for rapid experimentation, and strategies to design tests and metrics to identify which ideas to execute and how to iterate.

Glover is responsible for HSBC’s retail network in the U.S. and has been with the company for four years. Prior to joining HSBC’s ranks, Glover spent 17 years at JPMorgan Chase covering Chase Merchant Services, co-branded credit cards and retail banking, and served 13 years at AmEx.

Earlier this year London-based HSBC, which has over $2.9 trillion in assets, said it would focus more on digital delivery in the U.S. as it reduces its branch presence and has been tapping tech giants in the process. Most recently, HSBC launched Apple Business Chat in June to bolster the bank’s conversational banking efforts, which see about 150,000 contacts each month. And in May, HSBC integrated IBM’s Watson into its AI-powered equity investing tool, AiPEX.

Bank Innovation Build speakers come from Ally Financial, BlueVine, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Royal Bank of Canada, TD and other industry leaders.

Bank Innovation Build, which will take place Sept. 9-10 as a virtual experience, is a must-attend industry event for professionals overseeing financial technologies, product experiences and services. Other agenda items include changes in banking innovation operations and focus in the age of COVID-19, case studies on getting digital transformation back on track, and principles of design thinking implementation. This is an exclusive event for executives eager to learn about the latest innovations. Register here.