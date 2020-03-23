As branches close, mobile video chat spikes 

As customers practice social distancing and financial institutions close branches, banks and credit unions are increasingly helping consumers via video chats. “We can do anything over video that a branch can do except handle cash and coin,” said Tracey Miller, senior vice president of operations at Pioneer Federal Credit Union. The Mountain Home, Idaho-based credit …Read More

