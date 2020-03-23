Search

As branches close, mobile video chat spikes 

Rick Morgan

As customers practice social distancing and financial institutions close branches, banks and credit unions are increasingly helping consumers via video chats.  “We can do anything over video that a branch can do except handle cash and coin,” said Tracey Miller, senior vice president of operations at Pioneer Federal Credit Union. The Mountain Home, Idaho-based credit …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Banking Automation Summit

Customer Experience

Trending Posts

Coronavirus

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020