Bank Innovation launches Emerging Fintech Directory to spotlight hundreds of startups

Bank Innovation is pleased to announce today the launch of the Emerging Fintech Directory, a database that houses hundreds of engaging and emerging fintech startups.

The all-new Emerging Fintech Directory is the central hub for financial services and innovation executives to explore new companies that are at the cusp of banking innovation. The directory will allow users to search and filter startups by various criteria, such as sector, business model and location, and explore demo videos of innovative products.

The sectors comprised in this database span several different business lines, including payments, data and analytics, lending, wealth management and security, and startups from around the world are featured, including those from North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. The service is exclusively available to Premium subscribers.

To begin exploring startups and fintechs, click here. To submit an application to be listed in the Emerging Fintech Directory, or to update a listing, click here.