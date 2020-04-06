Banking app Dave ‘on the hunt’ for remote work opportunities

Banking platform Dave is increasing its integrations with remote work employers as the coronavirus pandemic keeps consumers home, resulting in a hard-hit gig economy and freelance workforce. In a recent survey of more than 7,000 Dave users, 21% said they expected their pay to be cut in half and 18% said their pay would be …Read More

