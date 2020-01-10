Banking Automation Summit registration opens with fresh agenda

Bank Innovation is proud to announce a brand-new event — 2020 Banking Automation Summit — designed to provide industry professionals with the necessary platform to share insights, trends, strategies and practices to automate back-office functions.

The premiere industry event will take place June 1-2 at the Conrad Miami. Click here to view the full agenda.

Produced by Bank Innovation and Royal Media, the 2020 Banking Automation Summit will focus on automating behind-the-scenes operations, in turn driving innovation and greater investment in back-office processes.

The agenda will highlight crucial industry topics such as banking operations strategies and best practices, emerging AI/ML and robotic process automation technologies, removing friction from the customer experience and automating regulatory compliance.

Help shape our agenda for the Banking Automation Summit by joining the speaker roster. To submit a speaker proposal, click here. All speakers are selected after careful consideration by the Bank Innovation editorial team. Potential speakers will be contacted and confirmed directly by the editorial team, and only qualified submissions will receive a response.

To learn more — or to register — for the upcoming event, visit the Banking Automation Summit homepage here.