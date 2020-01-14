Banks are underusing gamification, Javelin Strategy says

As banks seek to build relationships with customers, they’re not fully exploiting the potential of gaming as a strategy for loyalty and retention, suggest analysts at Javelin Strategy & Research. In a study released in December, Javelin argues that gamification is tool to help customers understand the longer-term evolution of their personal finance situations. It’s …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.