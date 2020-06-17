Banks ranked on their crisis CX

Share As consumer banking preferences shift during the pandemic, financial institutions have had to adjust servicing models and communication channels. While some banks have risen to the occasion, and even improved customer experience amid the market disruption, other banks’ customer experiences were negatively impacted, according to a Verint report published Tuesday. The report consists of …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.